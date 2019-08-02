SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: JPD searching for two men wanted for attempted burglary

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department needs help identifying two men who were caught on camera trying to break into a gas station.
The incident was picked up on surveillance video at a gas station on the 600 block of S. Jefferson Street last week.
In the video it appears the suspects were not able to actually open the door and left with nothing.
If you recognize the car in the video or the two people call JPD or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).
