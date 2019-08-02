Powerball and Mega Millions coming to Mississippi in 2020

The MLC will become the 46th U.S. lottery to sell both jackpot style games. Drawings for both games occur twice per week and have had jackpots reaching more than $1 billion. Mississippians will soon have the opportunity for a chance to play big jackpots four times per week, as well as many secondary prizes. Powerball drawings occur on Wednesdays and Saturdays, while Mega Millions drawings take place on Tuesdays and Fridays.