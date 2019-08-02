Mississippi Wildlife Extravaganza kicks off amid controversy

“At this year’s Wildlife Extravaganza, we are proud to join with our members and supporters in the small business community by donating a portion of the proceeds to charities benefiting the Delta and those affected by the flooding. We will donate 10% of admissions to the “Wildlife Relief Fund in the South Delta.” The Mississippi Wildlife Federation also will continue to work with our Hunter’s Harvest processors to provide meat to needy families and will seek to increase those efforts in the Delta.