First Alert Forecast: lather, rinse and repeat weather continues

FRIDAY: A weak area of high pressure will build near the region through Friday, keeping rain chances in check – yet the radar will likely remain active. The highest chances will likely be east of I-55 as they bubble up during the afternoon heating. Highs will top out in the lower 90s. Storms will fizzle after sunset as lows drop into the upper 60s and lower 70s.
WEEKEND PLANNER: Our nearly stationary front will continue to pivot back and forth over there region through the weekend. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine amid highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Generally, scattered showers and storms will continue to be a possibility both afternoons, through it won’t rain constantly through the weekend.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Another disturbance will kick up a better chance for scattered showers and storms to start off the new work week. Overall, expect more of the same as we approach the first day of classes for many area schools with a daily mix of sun and clouds and a chance for scattered afternoon storms amid highs near 90°.
