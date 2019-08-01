Two vehicle accident on Old HWY 80 sends 3 to the hospital

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Deputies and first responders are on the scene of a two vehicle accident on Old Highway 80 near Champion Hill Road, confirms Major Pete Luke.
According to officials, a Honda Accord and a Chrysler 200 were the two vehicles involved in the accident.
Three people in the Honda have been taken to local hospitals.
There were no injuries reported from those inside the Chrysler.
No further information is available at this time.
