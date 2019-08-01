Tire manufacturer in Clinton gears up for its next round of hiring

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Continental Tire has already hired hundreds for company production, and they’re looking for more employees.
The tire manufacturer located in Clinton is teaming up with the Jackson WIN Job Center to help build their production team.
“It’s a great place to be where the possibility is to join a team that is really breaking ground here,” said Continental Tire Human Resources Manager Marco Will.
Wednesday marked 177 days until production starts at Continental Tire. The company is partnering with the Jackson WIN Job Center to hold an information session to give prospective workers details on available production jobs.
“We’re looking for operators for the shop floor, also for the warehouse,” said Will. “So we will start our production the beginning of next year and for that we’re gonna look into 20 to 30 new operators to be hired every month”.
“I’ve actually traveled outside the country for the first time thanks to continental,” said Jalyn Conner of Macon.
The Mississippi State engineering major graduated in December and trained two months in Brazil. He was hired as an industrial engineer.
“I was a mechanical engineering major and upon graduation Continental reached out to me,” said Conner. “I had some previous experience in the tire industry, so I took a chance and said I would stay. I’m Mississippi born”.
Minimum job requirements for production include a high school diploma or GED and a National Career Readiness Certification. Prior manufacturing experience is a plus.
Production positions are in mixing, extrusion, tire building and final finish.
“The tire building experience itself is something we will teach our guys here on ground in Clinton, but also in one of our training locations in the U.S. or even in one of our European plants,” added Will.
A human resources and recruiting team will be at the Jackson WIN Job Center for the information session on Monday, August 5th from 9 a.m. until noon
