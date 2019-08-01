Thursday Night Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -A few showers are around this evening that could trigger some torrential rain, but not for everyone. as the activity will be hit or miss. The showers and storms should fall apart between sunset and midnight due to lack of heating from the sun. Lows will be in the 70s. Highs will reach the lower 90s Friday with partly sunny skies and some storms and showers are possible later in the afternoon. It’s pretty much a similar weather pattern this weekend and next week. It won’t be too hot, but it will reach the lower 90s and overnight lows will be in the lower 70s. The tropics have two systems to be monitored. One near The Bahamas will move northward before it falls apart. Another system has a 70 percent chance of developing in the eastern Atlantic. We’ll monitor it , but it should be quite a while before it reaches The Bahamas and even then, it will be almost a 1000 miles away from our area next week.