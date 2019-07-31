Thomas, Saints agree to contract extension making him highest paid WR in the NFL

Jeff Duncan, columnist from The Athletic, sees the deal as a win-win “They don’t have to sign Michael Thomas right now," Duncan said Wednesday morning. "They wanted to get it done to show the rest of the locker room, these young stars we talk about that they will reward you if you do the right things on and off the field. They won’t drag it out to the end of your contract. And I think that’s important because Mike Thomas has outperformed his rookie contract and everyone in that locker room knows that. By stepping up and giving him a market rate deal, $20 million per year, the highest paid receiver in the league, they’re sending a message to the rest of the locker room that if you do the right things we’ll take care of you and that goes a long way in creating the positive culture and chemistry in the Saints locker room.”