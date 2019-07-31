Thomas, Saints agree to contract extension making him highest paid WR in the NFL

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas has agreed to a contract extension that will make him the highest paid wideout in the NFL, according to a FOX 8 source.
The agreed upon extension is for five years, worth a total of $100 million with $61 million guaranteed. The 26-year-old is entering the final year of his rookie deal which pays him just over five million dollars over the life of the contract.
Jeff Duncan, columnist from The Athletic, sees the deal as a win-win “They don’t have to sign Michael Thomas right now," Duncan said Wednesday morning. "They wanted to get it done to show the rest of the locker room, these young stars we talk about that they will reward you if you do the right things on and off the field. They won’t drag it out to the end of your contract. And I think that’s important because Mike Thomas has outperformed his rookie contract and everyone in that locker room knows that. By stepping up and giving him a market rate deal, $20 million per year, the highest paid receiver in the league, they’re sending a message to the rest of the locker room that if you do the right things we’ll take care of you and that goes a long way in creating the positive culture and chemistry in the Saints locker room.”
Thomas held out of the first five days of training camp. The team returns to the field Thursday morning after having Wednesday off.
