“She basically forced this child to live in a cell his entire life”: Canton mother receives 30 year sentence for felony child abuse

“This was one of the most horrible cases of child abuse I have ever seen in all my years as a prosecutor. Thanks to the hours of work by MBI, CPS, CPD, numerous UMC pediatric units, and the devotion and love of his foster mother, this child has been able to attend school, receive medical care, and receive the food, love, and attention that every child deserves from their parents," said District Attorney Bramlett. "As a father, I cannot image doing something like this to my own flesh and blood and am glad that Ms. Leonard will spend her foreseeable future in prison. She basically forced this child to live in a cell his entire life and now it is her turn to live like that.”