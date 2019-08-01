Police searching for missing Jackson man last seen in Clinton

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are searching for a missing man.
Jonathan Nevell Jackson was last seen Wednesday July 31st at a friend’s house in the Clinton area.
He was driving a red 2009 Ford F150. The license plate number is HP7 357.
Jackson is a black man with brown hair and eyes he stands at six feet and is 150 pounds.
Anyone with information on this missing man should call the Jackson Special Victim’s Unit 601-960-1210 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.
