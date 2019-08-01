Homeowner familiar with man who was shot and believed an intruder

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man reportedly believed to have been an intruder was shot several times side inside a north Jackson home Tuesday morning.
It happened around 6:30 at a house in the 6,000 block of Lake Trace Circle.
The homeowner shares what he knows about the tragic ordeal.
“God wake you up, you don’t know what the day’s gonna hold,” said a man who came outside the house of the crime scene when our camera crew returned hours later.
The Lake Trace Circle homeowner, who does not want to be identified, said he was at work when he was called home following a shooting Thursday morning at his residence.
"You know he didn't know who he was. He thought somebody was breaking in, coming in to do some bodily harm to someone," the resident said.
The homeowner would not say who he was referring to or give any other details.
After re-entering the home he later came back again to speak with us.
The Lake Trace Circle resident was asked who was in the house when the person entered.
“My wife and my daughter and my grandbaby,” he answered.
He was asked if knew the shooting victim.
“Yes ma’am,” he responded.
The property owner would not say who the shooting victim was or the relationship .
Was the man shot inside the home mistaken for an intruder? So far Jackson Police aren't saying.
According to JPD Sgt. Roderick Holmes, police were initially called to respond to the shooting of an individual believed to have been a burglar coming into the house.
A ladder was found outside the residence leading to the second floor.
The Jackson resident is also upset about the way he said his wife was treated during the investigation.
“Another detective he gave me Officer Huff’s supervisor to report him,” said the offended man.”He was extremely negative to my wife. You know using the wrong language and I asked him. He didn’t have to, he didn’t have to do that".
So far police have released no names, and no charges have been filed.
Holmes said the shooting victim underwent surgery and remained hospitalized.
