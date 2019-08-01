First Alert Forecast: dog days of summer hitting their stride

THURSDAY: A few foggy patches will be possible to start the day off in spots that saw rain Wednesday afternoon. Expect, virtually, a carbon copy of your Wednesday for Thursday. Another disturbance rounding the backside of the western ridge will help to kick up a scattering of mainly afternoon downpours. Outside of that, expect a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the lower 90s. Overnight, lows will drop into the lower 70s.
FRIDAY: A weak area of high pressure will build near the region through Friday, keeping rain chances at bay for the most part. While we still expect a chance for a few showers and storms, the coverage will not be as great as your Thursday. Highs will top out in the lower 90s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: The summer doldrums will stick around as we roll into the first weekend of August. Expect a chance for afternoon showers and storms with highs in the lower 90s amid a mix of sun and clouds. Another disturbance will kick up a better chance for scattered showers and storms to start off the new work week, but overall, expect more of the same as we approach the first day of classes for many area schools.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.