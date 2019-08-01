Cortez Edwards Signs With BBL’s Worcester Wolves

HATTIESBURG, Miss. -- Cortez Edwards, one of the most versatile players in Southern Miss men’s basketball history, signed a professional contract with the Worcester Wolves of the British Basketball League.
Edwards, who earned his degree in May, will be playing Great Britain’s top league. He is the only Golden Eagle to rank in the top-20 for scoring (1,401 points), top-15 for rebounds (635) and top-10 for assists (365), as well as being one of four players to record 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 200 assists in their Southern Miss career.
His 200 steals also mark a school record. This past season, the Kissimmee, Fla., native earned Second-Team All-Conference USA honors by averaging 13.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.
As a junior, he averaged 27.3 ppg over three C-USA Championship games to earn All-Tournament accolades.
“I am very excited to begin my professional career with the Worcester Wolves, we will have a great year and lots of exciting moments,” Edwards said in a release by the team. “I am ready to get to work and bring the Wolf Pack a successful and exciting season”.
The BBL is familiar with Southern Miss talent. Neil Watson (2011-14) helped Leicester to the 2015-16 championship and led the league in assists for the 2014-15 season.
