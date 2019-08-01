Boyfriend charged with murdering 21-year-old pregnant woman gets case bound over to grand jury

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Terrence Sample appeared in Holmes County Justice Court Thursday for his primary hearing.
33-year-old Sample is charged with kidnapping and two counts of murder in the death of 21-year-old Makayla Winston, who was nine-months pregnant, and her unborn child.
Winston had been reported missing by family on June 28 after they say she left home to show the baby’s father a sonogram. Her car was found alone with the keys in the ignition and her cell phone tossed in the grass, wiped clean. Her body was found off of County Road 471 in Holmes County around noon on Monday, July 1. She was scheduled to give birth just three days later.
According to District Attorney Akille Malone-Oliver, Yazoo County Justice Court Judge Bennie Warrington said there was probable cause for the case to be bound over to the grand jury.
Oliver also said Sample was, once again, granted no bond.
Holmes County Sheriff Willie March said Sample will remain in the custody of the Holmes-Humphreys County Regional Correctional Facility.
