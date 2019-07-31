What day does school start back this year? Here’s a list.

By Waverly McCarthy | July 31, 2019 at 1:32 PM CDT - Updated July 31 at 1:32 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Schools across South Mississippi are busy getting ready to open their doors for the 2019-2020 school year. Here’s a list of what day students report to schools throughout the area.

* To see the academic calendar for the school year, click on the name of the school district.*

August 5

New Hope Christian School

August 7

Madison County School District

Jackson Public Schools

Rankin County School District

Hinds County School District

Pearl Public School District

Park Place Christian Academy

Mt. Salus Christian School

Hillcrest Christian School

Copiah Academy

August 8

Madison Ridgeland Academy

St. Richard’s Catholic School

St. Joseph Catholic School

Clinton Public School District

New Summit School

August 9

Jackson Prep

Jackson Academy

Canton Academy

Hartfield Academy

First Presbyterian Day School

August 12

St. Andrews Episcopal School

Benton Academy

August 14

Christ Covenant School

August 19

Hinds Community College

Holmes Community College

Belhaven University

August 21

Mississippi State University

August 26

University of Mississippi

Millsaps College

August 28

University of Southern Mississippi

September 3

Clinton Christian Academy

If there is a school that needs to be added to this list, please contact us at news@wlbt.com.

