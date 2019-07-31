Wednesday Night Weather Update

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -A few showers dotted the area today and that’s pretty much the trend we can expect for the duration of the week and into this weekend. Highs will remain in the lower 90s each afternoon and overnight lows in the lower 70s. We’ll have partly sunny skies for the most part. The humidity will make it feel more like 100 degrees at times. There are two systems in the tropics, one near The Bahamas and another way out in the eastern Atlantic. The first one has about a 10 percent chance for development, but the second one, which is much farther out, has at least a 60 percent chance for development over the next 5 days. Average high this time of year is 92 and the average low is 72.