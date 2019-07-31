Webster County Sheriff and Chief Investigator sentenced

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Former Webster County Sheriff Tim Mitchell and former Webster County Chief Investigator Landon Griffin appeared in court Tuesday morning for sentencing.
Mitchell will spend 15 years in prison and serve five years probation
Mitchell had pled guilty to two counts of embezzlement and two counts of trafficking stolen firearms.
Griffin will spend 10 years in prison and serve five years on probation.
Griffin had pled guilty embezzlement and transferring a stolen firearm.
