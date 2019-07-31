Vicksburg police arrest man for sale of cocaine

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Vicksburg Police Department NET Team Officers arrested a man and charged him with two counts of sale of cocaine.
41-year-old Derrick Dixon who lives on Village Drive was arrested at his home at 6:21 a.m. Tuesday morning on a warrant charging him with two counts of sale of cocaine.
He faces a second charge of possession of cocaine after the drug was found on him during a search.
Dixon is being held without bail in the Madison County Jail pending an initial appearance Wednesday in Municipal Court.
