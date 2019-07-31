Southaven mourns loss of two veteran Walmart workers

Brandon Gales and Anthony Brown, both in management, were at work just like every other day. Gales was a father of three who had worked at Walmart for 19 years. Brown was known to care deeply about his job and his coworkers. But today everything went wrong. Police say Martez Abram entered the store where he was still employed -- just on suspension -- and opened fire. Gales and Brown were both killed, one inside the store and one out.