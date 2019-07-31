Southaven mourns loss of two veteran Walmart workers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Around 9 p.m. Tuesday night the sun had gone down completely, and the Southaven Walmart sat quiet in the dark, the sign was not lit, and there was nothing to indicate the chaos that had taken place almost 15 hours earlier.
It was 6:30 in the morning. It shouldn’t have been unsafe to go to work at Walmart.
Brandon Gales and Anthony Brown, both in management, were at work just like every other day. Gales was a father of three who had worked at Walmart for 19 years. Brown was known to care deeply about his job and his coworkers. But today everything went wrong. Police say Martez Abram entered the store where he was still employed -- just on suspension -- and opened fire. Gales and Brown were both killed, one inside the store and one out.
“These people were doing the same thing you and I do every day. They showed up for work in an attempt to provide for there families and became victims of a senseless act,” said Southaven Police Chief Macon Moore.
A police officer was shot in the back, saved by his vest. He was taken to a Memphis hospital to recover. Abram was shot twice by a different officer and underwent surgery in Memphis. They say he’ll make it.
Police recovered weapons, though they won’t say what kind or how many. The bomb squad came from Shelby County, Tennessee, to check out a suspicious backpack. The fire department was on scene all morning because a fire had been set in the baby section. They were back late Tuesday evening with vent fans.
“I mean it’s obviously the worst call you can get, it’s the worst nightmare and it’s something you don’t ever want to experience,” said Mayor Darren Musselwhite.
But why? What complaint was so important that it cost two hardworking Walmart employees their lives and almost killed a police officer?
District Attorney John Champion said to his knowledge the incident took place last week. Abram had a knife in his belt and showed it to another employee who was uncomfortable with it and made a complaint. Southaven Police Department was called, but nobody wanted to press charges so a report was written and put in the file. But Abram was suspended.
Barring something unknown, Champion said he wasn’t afraid to speculate that the knife and the suspension went hand in hand, but clarified that Abram didn’t threaten anybody.
Abram didn’t even have a previous criminal history, Champion said.
At this point, the suspect is charged with two counts of murder, though there could be more charges as the investigation continues. Champion said the entire case will be presented at once in order to allow the grand jury to choose what charges to press once all the evidence is on the table.
Moore asked for prayers for Gales’ and Brown’s families. Officials asked for prayers for the city.
