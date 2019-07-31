Section of Highway 51 in Lincoln County dedicated to fallen deputy Durr

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A section of US Highway 51 in Lincoln County is now “Deputy Donald William Durr Memorial Highway", in honor of the officer killed there in the line of duty.
Deputy Donald William Durr was a two-year veteran with the Lincoln County Sheriffs Office. He, and seven other, was killed by Willie Cory Goldbolt after responding to a call on May 27, 2017. The Sheriff’s Department says typically deputies are not sent to domestic violence situations by themselves; Durr believed he was responding to a noise complaint at the home that a neighbor called in.
Dozens of people filled the Moaks Creek Baptist Church for the dedication ceremony.
Southern Transportation Commissioner Tom King called it a testament to the kind of man Deputy Durr was.
“It shows a respect. It shows a dedication," said King. "It shows, just by the people in the church and the amount, the church being full, standing room only, it the shows the outpouring and overwhelming affection they had of Officer Durr and what he did for this community.”
The memorial highway will start at the intersection of US Highway 51 and Lee Drive in Lincoln County, stretching north to Cold Springs Lane.
