Pharmacist, Nurse Practitioner arrested during separate investigations by Miss. Bureau of Narcotics

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An investigation by the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics Statewide Pharmaceutical Division Unit led to the arrests of two individuals, one a pharmacist out of Hernando and the other a nurse practitioner from Collinsville.
Pharmacist Jerry Vaughn, 33, of Hernando, Mississippi, self-surrendered to MBN agents at the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department after a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Vaughn was charged with Embezzlement of Controlled Substance and his bond has been set at $7,500.
Nurse Practitioner Shannon Mott, 44, of Collinsville, Mississippi, was arrested at her house during an execution of her search warrant.
During the search, agents found quantities of Zoldpidem (Ambien), Pseudoephedrine and evidence supporting the unlawful acquisition of Hydrocodone/Acetaminophen.
Mott was taken to the Lauderdale County Detention Facility and charged with one count of attempting to obtain Hydrocodone/Acetaminophen 10-325 MG by fraudulent means and one count of obtaining Hydrocodone/Acetaminophen 10-325 MG by fraudulent means.
Her bond was set at $5,000 for each charge.
“These arrests are indicative of the non-stop efforts of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and its partners to continue thwarting the diversion of pharmaceutical drugs by professionals,” said John Dowdy, Director of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.
“The MBN and its partners are committed to fighting the opioid crisis on every front and for as long as it persists in plaguing Mississippians," he continued.
Both cases are currently ongoing investigations by the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.
