It’s possible: Deer season in the South Delta might not happen this year

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Months of floodwaters in the South Delta continue to devastate families and wildlife. Now, state wildlife officials want your input. Results of a survey about this year’s deer season could have a big impact.
“It is very important to get the public’s input from people who use the area, hunt in that area, and live in that area,” says MDWFP Spokesman Warren Strain.
The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks is about to make an important decision about this year’s hunting season.
The decision stems from the concerns of high waters in the South Delta that have been affecting wildlife and causing a threat to deer because of the lack of food available.
The survey launched just last week, and Strain says, so far, the results are split down the middle.
“All of this is apart of an equation," says Strain. "The public’s input, and the biologist review and observations. We are getting good feedback! That feedback will be put into the recipe to put together a plan of action going forward.”
So what’s the next step? Strain says here are the options.
“Have the season and do nothing, shorten it by a week, two weeks or three weeks! Or not have a deer season at all.”
If wildlife officials do decide to make any changes, it will only impact the South Delta and not other parts of the state.
So where do you stand when it comes to this years deer season? You still have time to weigh in.
The survey will now run through August 11th.
“We will just wait and see what happens over the next week,” explains Strain.
