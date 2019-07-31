'I think there’s a lot of misunderstanding’: Vendors threaten to boycott Wildlife Extravaganza

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks is among a growing list of vendors boycotting this year’s Wildlife Extravaganza, which is a fundraiser for the Mississippi Wildlife Federation.
Many of the vendors say they're boycotting because of the Federation's lack of effort to assist flooded residents in the south Delta.
The Federation has come out vocally saying they aren't in favor of building pumps, but rather a plan to mitigate wetlands.
A group called Finish The Pumps says they were denied a space among vendors this year which is when vendors began pulling out of the event.
Victora Darden, who applied for the booth, said, “I do feel like we were singled out. I don’t know why you would deny a Mississippi group that has a large issue in the state to not be there to speak out.”
M.W.F. board member Elizabeth Barber said, “We want everyone to come. It is something that does impact us and we’re going to see it. I think there’s a lot of misunderstanding about our position and the fact that we had members in the lower Delta that had been impacted.”
The Mississippi Wildlife Federation says Victoria Darden’s initial application was denied because they had a waiting list. They’ve since offered to provide a booth for her.
Darden says she’s going, but will be at the Mississippi AG booth.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.