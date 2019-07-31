Guilty verdict for Courtney Rainey in Canton voter fraud case

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Courtney Rainey has been found guilty on one count in the Canton voter fraud case.
A jury found her guilty of count two for a charge of witness intimidation. The jury was hung on count one, which was the voter fraud charge.
Rainey, who is the City of Canton’s Director of Human and Cultural Needs, and also serves on the school board, was taken into custody Wednesday after the verdict was read in court.
She will be sentenced next week.
