Frontier Airlines here to stay?

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Frontier Airlines arrived at the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport in October 2018 -- but do they plan to stay?
Chatter began circulating that the airline was pulling out of Jackson’s airport because travelers have been unable to make flight reservations after November 11, 2019. According to JMAA, Frontier is just a seasonal air service provider for JAN. But that could change.
“[Frontier Airlines] have expressed a great deal of happiness with JMAA and Jackson and therefore is looking into transitioning into a year-round air service provider for this market,” L.Sherie Dean of JMAA said in a statement.
Representatives of Frontier confirmed this, as well, saying its services to and from Jackson are seasonal. They say they are currently evaluating a date to resume service at JAN in Spring 2020. But travelers hoping to use the airline until then are out of luck.
Frontier Airlines came to Jackson in October 2018, offering flights to and from Denver and Orlando at low fares.
Air service is expected to resume in the spring with the potential for year-round service to travelers in the future.
