First Alert Forecast: summery blend of heat, humidity, few storms

WEDNESDAY: Watch out for foggy zones to start the day off – temperatures will warm up into the upper 80s and lower 90s amid a mix of clouds and sun. The disturbance that kicked off storms Tuesday will be moving farther southeast and will help kick another round of downpours off by the afternoon.
THURSDAY: Another disturbance rounding the backside of the western ridge will help to kick up a scattering of mainly afternoon downpours. Outside of that, expect a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the lower 90s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Our typical pattern of daily hit and miss storms will return as a weak high pressure area builds over the region. We’ll rebound with a mix of sun and clouds through the latter half of the week, highs in the lower 90s, overnights in the 70s. Each day will feature a typical 30% chance for a storm through Saturday, ticking up a bit by Sunday and early next week as another disturbance moves across the area.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.