First Alert Forecast: summery blend of heat, humidity, few storms

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our typical pattern of daily hit and miss storms will return as a weak high pressure area builds over the region. We’ll rebound with a mix of sun and clouds through the latter half of the week, highs in the lower 90s, overnights in the 70s. Each day will feature a typical 30% chance for a storm through Saturday, ticking up a bit by Sunday and early next week as another disturbance moves across the area.