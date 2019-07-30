Unidentified man fires shots into Meridian police precinct

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WLBT) - Meridian detectives are trying to find the person who fired shots at a city precinct on 20th Street.
Police Chief Benny Dubose says someone reported hearing shots fired in the area Monday afternoon.
When officers arrived, they noticed the building had been struck by gunfire several times.
Police released an image of a man they believe is responsible for firing the shots.
Please call the Meridian Police Department or Crimestoppers at 855- 485-8477 if you have any information about the shooting
