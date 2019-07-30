Two additional Mississippi counties to receive federal disaster assistance

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved Humphreys County to receive Public Assistance only as part of Federal Disaster Number 4429, which is in response to the February 22-24 severe storms, tornadoes and flooding that impacted the state.
Additionally, Holmes County is approved for Public Assistance only as a part of Federal Disaster Number 4450, which is in response to severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, and flooding that impacted Mississippi on April 13th and 14th.
The addition of Humphreys County brings the total number of counties receiving federal assistance under Disaster Number 4429 to 25.
The others already included in this disaster are Alcorn, Calhoun, Carroll, Chickasaw, Clay, Coahoma, Grenada, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Leflore, Lowndes, Montgomery, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Sunflower, Tallahatchie, Tishomingo, Union, Washington, Webster and Yalobusha.
Meanwhile, the addition of Holmes County to Disaster Number 4450 brings the total number of counties receiving assistance to nine. The other counties already included in this disaster are Clarke, Clay, Itawamba, Kemper, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Warren and Yazoo.
The Public Assistance categories are as follows:
- Category A: Debris Removal.
- Category B: Emergency Protective Measures.
- Category C: Roads and Bridges.
- Category D: Water Control Facilities.
- Category E: Buildings and Equipment.
- Category F: Utilities.
- Category G: Parks, Recreational Facilities and Other Items.
Mississippi is also approved statewide for the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, which is for measures/actions taken that reduce or eliminate long term risk to people and property from natural hazards.
For more information about recovery efforts, visit MEMA’s website at www.msema.org.
