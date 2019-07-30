Tuesday Night Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Showers kept us a little cooler today. Higher temperatures will return tomorrow and later this week into the weekend as we have more sunshine. There will still be a daily chance for showers going forward during the afternoons and evenings, otherwise partly sunny skies are likely. Highs will be within a few degrees of 90 and overnight lows will be in the lower 70s. Average high this time of year is 92 and the average low is 72 this time of year. South wind at 5mph tonight and northerly at 5mph Wednesday. Sunrise is 6:14am and the sunset is 7:59pm. In the tropics, we are watching a couple of low pressure areas, but they only show 10 to 20 percent chances for development over the next 5 days.