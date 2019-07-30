Three suspects in deadly Brookhaven home invasion granted bond in initial court hearing

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - The three suspects in a deadly Brookhaven home invasion appeared in court Tuesday.
Adrian Smith was given a $2 million bond. According to law enforcement, Smith is considered a flight risk.
Justin Anderson and Jatavious Berry were each given a $1 million bond.
A fourth suspect, Shawan Allen, was shot and killed in a standoff with law enforcement. According to Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins, Allen was inside a trailer in rural Copiah County when he shot at law enforcement. He was killed when officers returned fire.
A woman and her boyfriend got an alert about their home being broken into on Saturday, July 20. When the couple arrived, the intruders were still inside the home.
21-year-old Zariah Antel Newton was shot and killed during the burglary.
