Section of U.S. Highway 51 designated ‘Deputy Donald William Durr Memorial Highway’ in honor of fallen deputy

Deputy Donald William Durr was honored at a dedication ceremony in Summit on Tuesday, June 30, 2019. A section of U.S. Highway 51 in Lincoln County was designated as “Deputy Donald William Durr Memorial Highway” in honor of the sacrifice made by Deputy Durr, who was killed on May 27, 2017 in the line of duty.
By Josh Carter | July 30, 2019 at 4:21 PM CDT - Updated July 30 at 5:02 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A section of U.S. Highway 51 in Lincoln County has been designated “Deputy Donald William Durr Memorial Highway” in honor of Deputy Durr who was killed on May 27, 2017 in the line of duty.

The memorial highway will start at the intersection of U.S. Highway 51 and Lee Drive in Lincoln County stretching north to Cold Springs Lane.

Southern Transportation Commissioner Tom King was joined by Rep. Becky Currie, the family of Deputy Durr, state law makers and city leaders to unveil the highway sign dedicated to Deputy Durr who lost his life in the line of duty. (Source: MDOT)
“When men and women of law enforcement put on their uniforms and head out the door each morning they never know what each day will bring, but they know their job is to ensure their community is safe,” said Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District.

The dedication was held at the Moak’s Creek Baptist Church. King was joined in honoring Deputy Durr by Rep. Becky Currie and Lincoln County Sheriff Steve Rushing.

