2016 pawn shop triple murder suspect pleads guilty to attempted escape as violent habitual offender

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Joshua Garcia pleaded guilty Tuesday, mid-trial, to attempted escape as a violent habitual offender, according to Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney John K. Bramlett, Jr.
Garcia is also currently charged with the homicide of three employees of a Jackson pawnshop that happened in December 2016. He left the Jackson area after the murders and was found in Kansas by U.S. Marshals and placed in the Leavenworth Correctional Facility. There, guards found a handcuff key located in his rectum.
The suspect was returned back to Jackson and placed as a federal inmate at the Madison County Detention Center.
On July 1, 2017, an officer at the detention center observed Garcia attempting to climb through the razor wire at the top of the recreation yard inside the jail. He was unable to get through the wire and quickly taken back into custody by officers. He had torn the sheets from his bed, tied his jail issued flip flops to his feet and padded his socks with strips of his jumpsuit and placed them on his hands in his attempt to get through the razor wire.
Garcia was unable to get through the wire and quickly taken back into custody by officers. He was indicted by a Madison County grand jury for attempted escape as a violent habitual offender.
A violent habitual offender is someone who has been convicted at least two times previously to a felony offense, served more than one year on each offense, and one of those prior felonies is a crime of violence. The only sentence a violent habitual offender can receive is life in prison without early release or parole.
“Joshua Garcia is a very dangerous person. He is accused of killing three innocent people in Jackson, evaded law enforcement after the murders, attempted to escape in Leavenworth, and then tried to escape from the Madison County Detention Center,” said Bramlett. "Thankfully our detention officers are well trained and were able to stop him from escaping. This individual needs to spend the rest of his life in prison.”
Garcia is set to be sentenced Monday, August 5 at 1 p.m. He still has to face the three murder charges through the U.S. Attorney’s Office, where there’s a possibility he will face the death penalty.
