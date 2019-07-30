Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks withdraws from Mississippi Wildlife Extravaganza

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Earlier today, the Commission of the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks voted unanimously to withdraw from the Mississippi Wildlife Extravaganza and will not participate in future events with the federation until further notice.
“The MDWFP is NOT a sponsor of the Extravaganza, nor do the MDWFP or the Commission have any control over the actions of the Federation,” wrote Warren Strain in a press release this afternoon.
Primos Hunting has also decided not to participate in this years Mississippi Wildlife Extravaganza, writing in a Facebook post, “For Primos Hunting, our decision not to attend this year’s Wildlife Extravaganza is about supporting the people of the Mississippi lower Delta, all of whom are our friends and family.”
This comes in wake of the Mississippi Wildlife Federation denying a booth this year that would have raised awareness of the Backwater Flood, reports the Vicksburg Daily News.
Backwoods Land Co., a company based out of Bentonia, Mississippi, has also decided to withdraw from the Wildlife Extravaganza, ending their Facebook post announcing the decision with “#FINISHTHEPUMPS”.
Several years ago, the Mississippi Wildlife Federation came out against the completion of the Yazoo Backwater pumps, revitalizing tensions after this years record-breaking flood.
It is not clear if this is the reason the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks withdrew from the Wildlife Extravaganza.
