Jackson Fire Department crews extinguish fire at Gloria’s Kitchen

Jackson Fire Department crews extinguish fire at Gloria’s Kitchen
Jackson Fire Department crews extinguish fire at Gloria’s Kitchen. Source: WLBT
By Waverly McCarthy | July 30, 2019 at 7:30 AM CDT - Updated July 30 at 8:23 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Crews with the Jackson Fire Department were on the scene of a fire at Gloria’s Kitchen.

According to Captain Sanders with JFD, the fire happened at the popular Jackson restaurant on North West Street just after 6:00 a.m.

Jackson Fire Department crews extinguish fire at Gloria’s Kitchen. Source: WLBT
Jackson Fire Department crews extinguish fire at Gloria’s Kitchen. Source: WLBT

Firefighters entered the business and found a fire in the kitchen. They were able to bring it under control within 30 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

A fire investigator is on scene working to determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.