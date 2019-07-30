Jackson Fire Department crews extinguish fire at Gloria’s Kitchen

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Crews with the Jackson Fire Department were on the scene of a fire at Gloria’s Kitchen.
According to Captain Sanders with JFD, the fire happened at the popular Jackson restaurant on North West Street just after 6:00 a.m.
Firefighters entered the business and found a fire in the kitchen. They were able to bring it under control within 30 minutes.
No injuries were reported.
A fire investigator is on scene working to determine the cause of the fire.
