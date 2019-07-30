Jackson chef to compete in Louisiana Seafood Cook-off

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Chef Hunter Evans of Lou’s Full-Serv in Jackson, will plate-up against 15 other chefs from around the country (and Guam) to compete for the title of ‘King or Queen of American Seafood’ in the 12th Annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-off.
ABOUT THE CHEF: Hunter Evans was born and raised here in Jackson, MS. He attended the University of Mississippi and graduated with a degree in Hospitality Management. After growing up with a grandmother in New Orleans, good food was always around. Events and gatherings centered around food became “something I have always enjoyed and been comfortable with”.
But it wasn’t until college did he pick up a liking for cooking. One of his professors sparked the idea of culinary school, and after he graduated he then attended the Culinary Institute of America in New York.
“It wasn’t until deciding to go to college that I thought it could be a career. Decided to start cooking in college and haven’t looked back.”, Evans said.
After graduating and spending a year in New York City working at North End Grill, he moved back to the Magnolia state to marry his wife Mary Kathryn.
When I asked him what he was most excited about competing this weekend, Evans shares “I am very excited to represent the state of Mississippi. I am trying to incorporate a lot of the states resources into my dish. Local farmers, the Gulf of Mexico and surprisingly the Mississippi River will be highlighted in my dish. The bowfin caviar I will use comes from fish out of the MS river!”
For his dish, he will be serving up is Squash Crusted Wild MS Redfish stuffed with crab, served over leek fondue, with shrimp, crawfish and an english pea purée topped with MS river caviar. Can you say YUM?!
This cook-off will be held in New Orleans on Saturday, August 3. Opening ceremonies will begin at 11:30 a.m. as the group of chefs cook in front of a live audience and a panel of nationally acclaimed judges.
For the competition, each chef will prepare a dish highlighting domestic seafood.. all while interacting with the audience and a few celebrity hosts- like Chef Cory Bahr - Finalist on Food Network’s Chopped, KLFY TV10’s Gerald Gruenig, and “chef ref” Chef Michael Brewer, also a former King of Louisiana Seafood!
The event is held alongside the the Louisiana Restaurant Association Foodservice Expo. Tickets are $10 at the door.
Here is the full list of 2019 Great American Seafood Cook-Off competitors:
- Chef Ramon Jacobsen- Odette in Florence, Alabama
- Chef Adam Marcum- Rustic Goat in Anchorage, Alaska
- Chef Michelle Minori- San Francisco, California
- Chef Jorel Pierce- Tag Restaurant in Denver, Colorado
- Chef Louis Scaramuzzi- Salt Rock Grill in Indian Shores, Florida
- Chef Gary Mennie- il Giallo Osteria & Bar in Sandy Springs, Georgia
- Chef Peter Duenas- Meskla Chamoru Fusion Bistro in Hagatna, Guam
- Chef Nathan Richard- Cavan Restaurant & Bar in New Orleans, Louisiana
- Chef Paul Turano- Cook Newton in Newton, Massachusetts
- Chef Hunter Evans- Lou’s Full-Serv in Jackson, Mississippi
- Chef TJ Steele- Claro BK in Brooklyn, New York
- Chef Jackie Paige-Heidelberg- Love Rocks Café in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania
- Chef Danny Smith- Frank’s Outback in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina
- Chef Christa Hare- Matilda Midnight in Chattanooga, Tennessee
- Chef Jesse Cavazos- Nick’s Fish Dive & Oyster Bar in The Woodlands, TX
- Chef Zoi Antonitsas- Seattle, Washington
Over the years, a few Mississippians have taken home the crown. Take a look at this list of past winners:
- 2018: Ryan Trahan, Louisiana
- 2017: Lionel Uddipa, Alaska
- 2016: Alex Eaton, Mississippi
- 2015: Beau Schooler, Alaska
- 2014: Terry White, Florida
- 2013: David Crews, Mississippi
- 2012: Gregory Gourdet, Oregon
- 2011: Jim Smith, Alabama
- 2010: Dean Max, Florida
- 2009: Tory McPhail, Louisiana
- 2008: John Currence, Mississippi
- 2007: Tim Thomas, Georgia
- 2006: Justin Timineri, Flor
