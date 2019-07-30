Illegally dumping trash in Jackson could cost you up to $25,000 in fines

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson is stepping up to put an end to illegal dumping, and if you’re caught illegally dumping your trash you could face charges up to 25,000 dollars.
Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba says city officials have had enough and will go to extreme measures to enforce the law.
“The city does not find this behavior acceptable. We will be perusing any efforts to ensure that this is penalize to the highest extent,” said Lumumba.
Capers Avenue and Thompson Street are just two of the one hundred and eighteen illegal dumping sites the city will make efforts to clean up.
“Not only is it less then aesthetically pleasing for our city, but a reflection of who we are as Jacksonians. We are not a city of trash,” said Lumumba.
Jackson Police Chief Davis says they will be increasing patrol around popular illegal dumping sites, and he warns people to think twice before breaking the law.
“Please do not dump your waste on the streets of Jackson, Mississippi, because we will be aggressively enforcing it,” he said.
Solid Waste Manager, Lakesha Weathers, reminds people in the Jackson Community to 'Curve it, don’t dump it!"
“We are asking you to place any items at your curve for pick up," Weathers said. "Waste Management will come to your home and remove the debris along with your regular garbage instead of the items being illegally dumped around Jackson.”
Over the next few weeks, the city’s Solid Waste Division will clean-up these illegal dump sites.
Mayor Lamumba is asking the community to do better, and make Jackson a place we can all be proud to call Home!
