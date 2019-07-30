First Alert Forecast: storm chances remain elevated Tuesday

TUESDAY: A weak disturbance moving through the region will continue to drop across the region helping to facilitate a better chance for scattered showers and storms. Highs will likely take a bit of a hit, staying in the 80s through the afternoon hours. Showers and storms will drop off in coverage, while fog will take their place through the overnight – lows will fall back to the upper 60s and lower 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Watch out for foggy zones to start the day off – temperatures will warm up into the upper 80s and lower 90s amid a mix of clouds and sun. The disturbance that kicked off storms Tuesday will be moving farther southeast and will help kick another round of downpours off by the afternoon.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Our typical pattern of daily hit and miss storms will return as a weak high pressure area builds over the region. We’ll rebound with a mix of sun and clouds through the latter half of the week, highs in the lower 90s, overnights in the 70s. Each day will feature a typical 30% chance for a storm through Saturday, ticking up a bit by Sunday and early next week.
