FINISHTHEPUMPS: Dozens of vendors back out of Wildlife Extravaganza after farmer denied booth

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dozens of vendors have pulled from participating in the Mississippi Wildlife Federation’s Wildlife Extravaganza over its decision to deny a Mississippi Delta farmer, who was hoping to spread awareness about backwater flooding issues, the right to purchase a booth.
The Mississippi Wildlife Extravaganza is held annually the first weekend of August and draws thousands of Mississippi hunters just before the state’s hunting season begins. Now, some the event’s top vendors are backing out, threatening the attendance of one of the most anticipated events for hunters and outdoor lovers across the state.
The list of exhibitors who have dropped out of the event include The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, Primos, Small Town Hunting, The Backwoods Land Company, Longleaf Camo and Preston Pittman Game Calls, Sportsman Camo Covers, Steel Outdoors, Echo Calls, We live for Saturdays Gear, Apex Ammunition, Backwoods Attraction, Hunter’s Hollow, Inc., Rack Shack Outdoors, Second Flight Outdoors and Southern Bound Outdoors.
On Monday, the Commission of the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks voted unanimously to withdraw from the Mississippi Wildlife Extravaganza, stating they will not participate in future events with the federation until further notice.
“The MDWFP is NOT a sponsor of the Extravaganza, nor do the MDWFP or the Commission have any control over the actions of the Federation,” the MDWFP wrote in a press release.
Soon after, other vendors began to back out of the Extravaganza and the list continues to grow.
Several years ago, the Mississippi Wildlife Federation came out against the completion of the Yazoo Backwater pumps, revitalizing tensions after this years record-breaking flood.
According to the Vicksburg Daily News, Victoria Darden, a Delta farmer, was hoping to spread awareness about the impacts of the expansive flooding at the event. Darden said that she was planning to raise money, recruit volunteers and educate the public on the backwater flood affecting the wildlife and the people of the state, but was denied the opportunity by the Wildlife Federation.
Governor Bryant spoke out in her support in a tweet Sunday, saying he didn’t understand why the Mississippi Wildlife Federation would deny her the chance to educate others of the issues of backwater flooding and not supporting the pumps that would alleviate flooding in the area.
A Facebook page has since been started in an effort to encourage people to boycott the Wildlife Federation and the Wildlife Extravaganza.
