Closed hotel being redeveloped as senior-living facility

Sale of Cabot Lodge in Ridgeland does not involve Cabot Lodge Millsaps in Jackson

Closed hotel being redeveloped as senior-living facility
Former Cabot Lodge in Ridgeland
By Wilson Stribling | July 30, 2019 at 10:56 AM CDT - Updated July 30 at 10:56 AM

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - The Cabot Lodge hotel has been sold, and its new owners have big plans for the property.

Former Cabot Lodge in Ridgeland (Source: WLBT)
Former Cabot Lodge in Ridgeland (Source: WLBT)

The hotel opened near the corner of County Line and Ridgewood roads in 1986. It was closed in late June, and the investors who bought it are hoping to turn it into a senior-living complex.

The Pickering Firm, a Memphis-based engineering company with offices in the Jackson metro area, is working for the new owners in handling zoning variances that will be needed to convert the facility for its new use.

Former Cabot Lodge in Ridgeland (Source: WLBT)
Former Cabot Lodge in Ridgeland (Source: WLBT)

The hotel’s sale and redevelopment are the latest in a series of recent changes in commercial property in the area. Earlier this year, a closed Shoney’s restaurant south of the hotel reopened as a Shrimp Basket. More recently, the long-abandoned and unkempt Ralph and Kacoo’s restaurant next door was torn down and the property cleared after the city gave its owner an ultimatum.

Flowood-based MMI Hotel Group was the hotel’s previous owner. A spokesman said there are no plans to sell the area’s other Cabot Lodge, the Cabot Lodge Millsaps on State Street in Jackson, which MMI intends to keep in its portfolio.

Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.