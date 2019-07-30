City gives Jackson zoo emergency funding to keep it afloat

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s the peak summer attendance period and there are more money woes for the Jackson Zoo.
During a special meeting Tuesday morning, the Jackson City Council gave the zoo hundreds of thousands to keep it afloat.
Low turnout at the zoo is one of the main factors officials say Jackson city leaders approved $200,000 in emergency funding Tuesday. Attendance is down by 30,000 visitors from 2018.
Zoo officials blame the roads, neighborhood blight, lower donor contributions, bad weather and no new exhibits or animals.
“Our revenues are way down and with the current interim status of the zoo, a lot of our donors are not willing to donate until they know who’s managing the zoo long term,” said Zoo Interim Director Dave Wetzel.
The funds will be used for salaries, insurance and operating expenses for the remainder of the year, according to Wetzel.
This year, the city has already provided the zoo with its annual budget of $990,000. The additional money brings the total to $1,190,000.
Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said the move is to try to repair what they knew was broken. Moving forward, he said the city does not want to start out a relationship with a new company being in the same type of flux.
But some residents are concerned that the city is continuing to pour money into the zoo.
They also want to know why the city isn’t providing any information about ZoOceanarium, the company the city is in talks with to take over the zoo.
“We need to know who is taking over the zoo and why they’re taking over and who they are,” said Jackson resident and Zoo Association member Corinthian Sanders. “Because the only thing that they have on their web site which is ZoOceanarium .com or dot org. But that website is a stock website, meaning that it’s fake, as is very generic.”
The ZoOcearium contract has not been signed.
City of Jackson Director of Communications Candice Cole confirms that a zoo audit is expected by the end of the week.
