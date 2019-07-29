Water will be cut off for El Dorado area residents as crews repair ruptured main

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Pearl Public Works Department will be turning off water in the El Dorado area Monday night to repair a major break to a 10-inch water main.
A boil water notice is in place and will be until further notice for all affected homes and businesses.
The line ruptured Sunday evening and crews working overnight and into the morning working to repair the line.
Crews were able to clamp the leak as of 10 a.m. Monday to allow some water pressure in the area.
Service is expected to be restored by 5 a.m. Tuesday.
