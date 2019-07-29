Suspect in custody after stray bullet hits young child in Ala. apartment Sunday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police say a suspect is in custody after a 4-year-old girl was struck by a stray bullet Sunday night.
The child was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police say the shooting stemmed from an argument between two people near Joppa Ave. in Gate City. The suspects began shooting at each other, when a stray bullet went into a nearby apartment, striking a 4-year-old child in the head.
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin held a press conference Monday and said the victim, Jurnee, came from bed to get something to drink when the stray bullet hit her. He added Jurnee’s favorite color is purple and she loves chicken pot pie. She’s looking forward to attending pre-K at Hayes.
