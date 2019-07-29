Silver Alert: Missing Jackson man last seen walking on North State St.

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 52-year-old Atmon Hackett Jr. of Jackson.
Hackett Jr. is described as a five feet 10 inches tall black man, weighing 185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen Friday, July 26, at about 2:43 a.m. walking in the 2500 block of North State Street in Jackson.
Family members say Hackett Jr. suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Atmon Hackett Jr., contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1217 or 601-906-4413.
