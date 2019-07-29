Shay Hodge hosts football camp at Hillcrest Christian

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Hillcrest Christian’s head coach Shay Hodge brings out the talent and top tier coaches.
The first-year head coach held his football camp for varsity and junior varsity level players. The camp was held at the cougar’s football field. It featured football players from around the metro and players from as far as Philadelphia, Mississippi.
Hodge had several coaches from his staff coaching the players. The camp also had former Ole Miss rebel and current D-1 fitness trainer Mike Espy.
The camp coached players on the proper techniques and fundamentals when training for the upcoming season.
Which will help them become quicker and better players in the future.
"One of the biggest things we have real trainers that's also coaches. You with mike being at d-1, with coach McClain being at d-1, with me being at d-1, certified coaches in training. I think they're learning a lot. And not just coming and doing the drills and not being coached up on. You know I just tell kids just play hard. If you give effort and you control the things you control you let the rest take care of itself,” said Hodge.
Coach Hodge is aiming to get those football players better on the field. He’s also working on getting Hillcrest Christian on the winning track for this season.
