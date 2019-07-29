Seattle Seahawks great, Russell Wilson, mourns loss of grandfather, former JSU basketball coach

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Seattle Seahawks quarterback, Russell Wilson mourns the death of his grandfather in a tweet saying he’s “going to miss you Grandpa.”
Dr. Harrison B Wilson, Junior was a basketball coach and educator at Jackson State University and long-time president of Norfolk State University in Norfolk, Virginia.
Dr. Wilson was a star athlete at Kentucky State University in the 1940′s before going on to coach basketball at Jackson State in the 1950′s, where his teams had a 340-72 overall record, according to HBCU Gameday,
He was 95-years-old.
