Seattle Seahawks great, Russell Wilson, mourns loss of grandfather, former JSU basketball coach

Going to miss you Grandpa. ❤️🙏🏾

This is my Grandfather whose no longer with us. Dr. Harrison B. Wilson Jr.



He was an educator, a mentor, a college basketball coach, and the second President at Norfolk State University a HBCU from 1975-1997.



Love you. #BeholdTheGreenandGold pic.twitter.com/o6o455z9RF