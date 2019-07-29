Ridgeland man thought he was meeting a 14-year-old at a Jackson hotel; He was arrested instead

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 40-year-old Ridgeland man was arrested by a Human Trafficking Task Force when he thought he was meeting a 14-year-old at a Jackson hotel Saturday night.
Steven Tutor was apparently surprised to learn that his internet conversations were with a Sheriff’s Investigator and not a young child.
Officers took Tutor into custody when he showed up at the meeting place.
“This is an example of why parents should monitor their child’s activities on electronic devices,” said Major Pete Luke. “Social media has surpassed television as a primary source of entertainment in most households and particularly for this generation.”
“Without proper supervision, a child can be targeted and preyed upon before a parent is aware,” finished Luke.
Tutor has been charged with Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and is being held at the Raymond Detention Center.
