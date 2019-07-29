Raymond man behind bars after narcotics officers find over a pound of cocaine during traffic stop

40-year-old Christopher Wansley of Raymond; Source: Hinds Co. Narcotics Officers
By ShaCamree Gowdy | July 29, 2019 at 4:25 PM CDT - Updated July 29 at 4:25 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Raymond man is behind bars following a discovery during an early morning traffic stop on Monday.

Hinds County Sheriff’s Narcotics Officers found over a pound of powder cocaine while conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 220 near Clinton Boulevard around 9:00 a.m.

The estimated street value of the product is about $18,000; Source: Hinds Co. Narcotics Officers
The estimated street value of the product is about $18,000.

According to Major Pete Luke, 40-year-old Christopher Wansley of Raymond was taken into custody and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Wansley is being held at the Raymond Detention Center.

