Raymond man behind bars after narcotics officers find over a pound of cocaine during traffic stop

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Raymond man is behind bars following a discovery during an early morning traffic stop on Monday.
Hinds County Sheriff’s Narcotics Officers found over a pound of powder cocaine while conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 220 near Clinton Boulevard around 9:00 a.m.
The estimated street value of the product is about $18,000.
According to Major Pete Luke, 40-year-old Christopher Wansley of Raymond was taken into custody and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
Wansley is being held at the Raymond Detention Center.
