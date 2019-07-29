Monday night weather forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -A chance for showers tonight and tomorrow with a cool front moving in. This will lower temperatures, but not do much for our humidity. Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible tonight and tomorrow, but the severe potential is low. Lows tonight will be the lower 70s and highs will only reach the middle and upper 80s tomorrow. Near 90 or lower 90s will be likely later this week and weekend. Sunshine will return with the humidity making it feel more like 100 degrees. Also, there will be just a slight chance for showers everyday. The tropics are also getting more active with a disturbance possibly developing south of Puerto Rico. Odds of development are still low as the mountainous terrain of Haiti, the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico are in the way of the path.