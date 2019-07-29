Mississippi athletes receive medals at National Junior Olympic Championship

Sacramento, Ca. (WLBT) - The junior Olympics wrapped up in Sacramento California, and it featured talent from the Magnolia state.
This weekend we had that Mississippi talent going up against the best junior olympians from around the country.
Several members of Madison’s Peak Performance track team won medals.
Taj Tyler won 8th place in the boys eight and under 800-meter relay.
Also, the boys 11 to 12 4x100 relay team won 8th place.
Braxton Anderson, Elijah Dampier, Traylan Hoard, and Myles Payne can all call themselves junior olympics medalists.
The boys all train with Peak Performance track club out in Madison.
They represented Mississippi well.
And yes, Myles Payne is the oldest son of our very own Melissa Faith Payne.
She says she nearly lost it while watching her son on the track.
