Michael Woods, 29

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Michael Woods, a 29-year-old black man, died Thursday, July 25, 2019, after a disagreement with another man ended in gunfire, according to Jackson police.
JPD Sgt. Roderick Holmes said it happened at approximately 1 p.m. on Enochs Street near Pillars Street.
Investigators initially responded to a Jackson-area hospital after learning Woods had arrived by private vehicle.
Holmes said Woods had sustained multiple wounds to the upper body and died shortly after arriving.
Officers believe Woods was shot after he got into an argument with another man, identified as 25-year-old Gerjuan Allen.
Allen turned himself in and now faces a murder charge.
